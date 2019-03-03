Blues look to continue winning streak in front of dads

SUNRISE - The Blues will look to extend their winning streak to three games Tuesday when they take the ice against the Florida Panthers.

St. Louis, who arrives in Sunrise off recent victories in Anaheim and Columbus on both sides of the All-Star Break, will look to get their first three-win road trip of the season in the Sunshine State.

The Blues players will look to do it in front of a special audience, their fathers. The dads from all over the world arrived in Fort Lauderdale Monday to join their sons for the remainder of their road trip in Florida.

They’ll be in the stands cheering at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, and flown on the team charter to Tampa to watch their sons take on the Lightning Thursday. Before each game the dads will be treated to a pregame dinner with Hall of Famer Al MacInnis.

This is the fourth time in five seasons that St. Louis has treated the fathers of their players to this special trip. It has worked out in their favor previously, as the Blues are 5-1 with their dads in attendance.

The Blues will want every advantage they can get, as they currently sit three points out of the second wild card with the season well over half done.

Vladimir Tarasenko will be looked to for continued brilliance on the offensive end of the ice. He has 11 points in his last nine games, including a goal and two assists in Saturday's win in Columbus over the Blue Jackets. Forward Ryan O’Reilly will also be key, and comes into Tuesday’s game on a seven-game point streak.

On the defensive side of things, St. Louis is expected to start backup goalie Jordan Binnington. Binnington has a record of 6-1-1 this season, with a .922 save percentage and 1.86 goals-against average.

The Panthers are expected to start their backup as well, James Reimer. He is 10-8-5 this season with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.