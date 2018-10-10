Blues looking to revive win column

ST. LOUIS - It has been 186 days since the Blues last nabbed a regular season win, which came against the Chicago Blackhawks back on April 6th. Now sitting at 0-1-1 at the start of the 2018-’19 regular season, with two home games already in the books, the Blues look to not only get a first win tomorrow night against the 2-1-0 Calgary Flames, but also score a first home win inside the newly renamed Enterprise Arena.

St. Louis has begun the regular season a bit rusty, losing to opponents 10-5 in its first two games. Eight-year veteran RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads his teammates in scoring with 2 goals on the season. The southpaw shooter struck his only 2 goals in an overtime loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Blues will host the Flames Thursday night at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, then will travel for their first road game Saturday to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puck drop for Thursday's matchup between the Flames and Blues is scheduled for 7pm.