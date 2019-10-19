Blues lose in shootout to Canucks

By: Jack Shimanek, KOMU 8 Sports
St. Louis Blues logo

ST. LOUIS - The Blues lost 4-3 in a shootout at home against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night to begin a four game homestand.

The Blues were the first to strike after 15 minutes with a goal from center Robby Fabbri to make the score 1-0 in the first period.

Vancouver equalized two minutes into the second period, getting a goal from forward Micheal Ferland to even the score at 1-1.

St. Louis responded quickly with a goal from captain Alex Pietrangelo, as the two teams traded goals within minutes, giving the Blues the lead again at 2-1.

The Blues kept this momentum going, scoring again just 47 seconds later, as Vladimir Tarasenko increased their lead to 3-1 early in the second period.

The Canucks fought their way back throughout the second period and cut into the lead with a strike from #9 J.T. Miller, bringing the score to 3-2.

The Blues held the lead throughout the third period until Canucks' center Bo Horvat brought the game back to a 3-3 tie with an easy finish in front of the goal.

The game remained tied 3-3 until the end of regulation, forcing overtime.

The overtime period brought about no goals for either team, despite numerous shots on goal for the Blues in the final minute, sending the game to a shootout.

The two teams went five scoreless rounds until Canucks' forward Josh Leivo ended the game with a goal in round six of the long shootout, giving the Canucks the 4-3 victory.

With the loss, the Blues drop to 3-1-3 on the season and will look to turn it around Saturday against the Canadiens.

