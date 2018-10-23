Blues lose lead, fall in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The St. Louis Blues were defeated by the Winnipeg Jets in overtime Monday night, 5-4.

The Blues held a 3-1 lead going into the third period, but Ben Chiarot brought the Jets within one just one minute after the break. Mark Scheifele scored the third goal for the Jets a few minutes later, tying the game.

The Blues retook the lead on a goal by David Perron, assisted by Ryan O'Reilly and Zach Sanford. With a little over a minute left to play, the Jets pulled their goalie, and they equalized on a goal from Bryan Little.

The game went to overtime, and the Jets were able to outlast the Blues attack for the first three minutes of the five-minute overtime period. Jacob Trouba scored the winning goal for the Jets on an open net after Blues goalie Jake Allen was caught out of position.

O'Reilly led all Blues scorers with one goal and two assists. Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko also added goals.

With the loss, the Blues' record falls to 2-3-3. They begin a seven game homestand Thursday night as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in St. Louis.