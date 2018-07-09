Blues Open Up Preseason On Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- T.J. Oshie was among the last men standing in the St. Louis Blues' annual on-ice endurance test.

It was exactly what the front office wanted to see from a player prepared to take his career seriously.

Coach Davis Payne said Friday that he was happy with the conditioning level of a team that's missed the playoffs four of the last five seasons. The Blues open the preseason at home Tuesday, the first of five games in five days.

Veteran pickups Jason Arnott and Jamie Langenbrunner are expected to complement a roster dotted with former high draft picks Oshie, Alex Pietrangelo, Patrik Berglund, Ian Cole and new captain David Backes.