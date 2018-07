Blues' Oshie Returing to Ice After Two-Game Absence

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward T.J. Oshie has returned to the ice after missing two games because of team-imposed disciplinary reasons. Oshie missed practice on Monday and the Blues called it an unexcused absence.

General manager Doug Armstrong said he and coach Davis Payne met with Oshie Thursday morning and feel the issue has been resolved and Oshie will be back in the lineup when the Blues host the Calgary Flames on Friday night.