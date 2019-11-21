Blues rally to defeat Lightning 3-1

ST. LOUIS- On the return of left-winger Patrick Maroon to his native St. Louis, the Blues earned a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maroon was honored with a ceremony before the game including a presentation of his Stanley Cup championship ring. Maroon spent last season with the championship winning Blues before heading to Tampa Bay for the 2019-20 season.

The game was fast paced in the first period with some big chances created but the Lightning would strike first. After just over 16 minutes of play Anthony Cirelli scored jamming the puck past Jordan Binnington just a couple feet in front of the net. His goal assisted by Alex Killorn and Victor Hedman.

The Blues came out firing in period two outshooting the Lightning 18 to 4 in the period and were able to tie things up. Colton Parayko made a great pass across the face of goal and David Perron punched it in making it 1-1 after two periods.

St. Louis would capitalize in the third period. A smooth behind the back pass from Robert Thomas led to ferocious shot from the right wing by Oskar Sundqvist putting the Blues up 2-1.

The Blues finished the game off scoring into an empty net...the goal by Jaden Schwartz.

The Blues will continue their three game homestand against the Calgary Flames Thursday.