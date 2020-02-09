Blues retiring Chris Pronger's jersey

10 hours 2 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 6:26:08 PM CST February 08, 2020 in Sports
By: Nick Swanson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced on Saturday that they would be retiring former Hart Trophy and Norris Trophy winner Chris Pronger's No. 44 jersey next season at the Enterprise Center.

Pronger will be the eighth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired by the team. He was named one of the "100 Greatest Players" by the NHL and he was also a four-time All Star with the Blues. Pronger spent nine seasons with the Blues from 1995 to 2004.

The date of the retirement will be announced once next season's schedule is released.

