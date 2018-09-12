Blues Score 3 in 3rd to Rally Past Oilers

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt D'Agostini capped a three-goal surge early in the third period and Carlo Colaiacovo had three assists, rallying the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

D'Agositini scored the game-winner when he carried the puck behind the net and wristed in a shot from the left circle at 8:59. It was the third goal of the period for St. Louis, answering Edmonton's three-goal outburst in the second.

Alex Pietrangelo connected on a slap shot 19 seconds into the third and the Blues tied it at 3 when David Backes scored at 1:48, both on the power play. Chris Stewart also had a goal for St. Louis, in the first period.