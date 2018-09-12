Blues Score 3 in 3rd to Rally Past Oilers

6 years 8 months 5 days ago Friday, January 06 2012 Jan 6, 2012 Friday, January 06, 2012 8:22:30 AM CST January 06, 2012 in Sports
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt D'Agostini capped a three-goal surge early in the third period and Carlo Colaiacovo had three assists, rallying the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

D'Agositini scored the game-winner when he carried the puck behind the net and wristed in a shot from the left circle at 8:59. It was the third goal of the period for St. Louis, answering Edmonton's three-goal outburst in the second.

Alex Pietrangelo connected on a slap shot 19 seconds into the third and the Blues tied it at 3 when David Backes scored at 1:48, both on the power play. Chris Stewart also had a goal for St. Louis, in the first period.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 62°
9am 67°
10am 72°
11am 75°