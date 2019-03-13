Blues seek seventh straight against New Jersey

ST. LOUIS – The Blues will look for a seventh straight win at home against bottom-dwelling New Jersey Devils Tuesday.

A week ago, St. Louis traveled to Florida for the start of their dad’s road trip in a precarious spot. They sat four points out of the playoffs with a brutal four game stretch ahead of them. Having won all four, they now start this week tied on points with the Minnesota Wild and holding the first wild card seed.

The offense will continue to rely on Vladimir Tarasenko to fuel its winning ways. The Russian is coming off his fourth career regular season hat trick in Sunday’s 5-4 OT win against the Predators. His game winning goal was his 200th of his career. Tarasenko looks to extend his point streak to a career high nine games against the Devils.

On the other end of the ice, 25-year-old rookie Jordan Binnington will get the start. He comes off of a week in which he was named NHL’s First Star of the Week. He went 3-0 including an OT shutout of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL leader in points. He is now 9-1-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average and 9.31 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.

While the Blues are 7-2-1 in their last ten games, their opponents are going the other way. The Devils have gone 3-6-1 over the same stretch and are dead last in the Metropolitan division.

They will start Keith Kinkaid, who snapped a three game losing streak on Sunday against Carolina. He is 15-16-6 on the season with a 3.15 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Blues have won their last nine meetings with the Devils.