Blues Shutdown By Canadiens, Lose 5-2

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues fell to the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday.

The Canadiens opened up Game 2 of the season series against the Blues with a solid offensive series that led to a goal by Jordan Weal. The Blues, looking to bounce back, answered soon after with a goal of their own from Jaden Schwartz to tie up the game 1-1.

The Blues couldn't maintain the momentum going into the second period, allowing a score from Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher after a mere six seconds of play. The Canadiens went on to mount an offensive assault against the Blues with goals from Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki to extend the lead to 4-1 going into the third period.

It appeared the game was over until Blues forward David Perron scored in the final minute to bring the score to 4-2. The celebration didn't last long, however, as just seconds later Canadiens defensemen Shea Weber pushed the game officially out of reach with the fifth goal of the night for Montreal to bring the score to 5-2.