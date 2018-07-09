Blues Sign Berglund to Two-Year Extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Forward Patrik Berglund, who set career highs in his third NHL season, has signed a two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues.

The 22-year-old Berglund had personal bests with 81 games, 52 points, 22 goals, 30 assists and a team-leading eight power play goals. Playing for silver medal-winning Sweden, Berglund also was a tournament all-star at the World Championship in Slovakia.

Berglund was a first-round pick of the 2006 draft, going with the 25th pick. In 228 games with St. Louis, Berglund has 56 goals and 69 assists.