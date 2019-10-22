Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1

1 day 32 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 11:01:23 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in Sports
By: Jack Shimanek, KOMU 8 Sports
St. Louis Blues logo

ST LOUIS - The Blues get back on track Monday night against the Avalanche, snapping their four-game losing streak.

The Blues were first to score 10 minutes into the first period, as center Brayden Scheen scored, taking advantage of the power play and pushing the St Louis lead to 1-0.

The lead would not last long for the Blues as the Avalanche were able to score on their own power play, getting the goal from No. 29 Nathan MacKinnon, bringing the score level at 1-1.

The contest would remain tied until Blues' left winger David Perron scored to increase the lead to 2-1, early in the second period.

The lead for St Louis would increase later in the second period, as the Blues scored yet again, this time coming from alternate captain Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko was busy Monday night, assisting on the first two St Louis goals and scoring the third.

The 3-1 advantage for the Blues would hold for the remainder of the game, despite 8 shots on goal from the Avalanche in the third period alone, handing the Avalanche their first regulation loss of the season.

With this victory, the Blues move to 4-2-3 on the year.

The Blues will look to continue their winning ways against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, marking the fourth and final game of this current home-stand.

More News

Grid
List

Sheriff defends using pepper spray at Lincoln University homecoming event
Sheriff defends using pepper spray at Lincoln University homecoming event
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it used pepper spray at a Lincoln University Homecoming Concert... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home. Troop... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:53:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards. Multiple properties... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Sedalia police seek help in missing teen
Sedalia police seek help in missing teen
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night. Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'
Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'
JEFFERSON CITY – Several mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations said they are experiencing “donor fatigue” after the destruction of the May tornado.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial
EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial
KEYTESVILLE - A judge in Chariton County found Tuesday there is probable cause to send James Pleasant’s case to trail.... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

News conference set regarding brothers' death investigation
News conference set regarding brothers' death investigation
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday into the disappearance of two Wisconsin... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Boone County Commission votes to increase budget for more outdoor sirens
Boone County Commission votes to increase budget for more outdoor sirens
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved Tuesday morning a budget amendment for additional and/or replacement outdoor warning sirens. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Former Fulton, Southern Boone coach sentenced in child enticement case
Former Fulton, Southern Boone coach sentenced in child enticement case
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a former coach who worked at school districts in Fulton and Ashland to three years... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:15:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Columbia Mall revamps with three major new projects
Columbia Mall revamps with three major new projects
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Mall has three big projects on its radar including Dillard's Men's, a Hilton Hotel and Level Up... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Missouri man grows two record-setting pumpkins
Missouri man grows two record-setting pumpkins
REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins. KMBC-TV... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
COLUMBIA - The legend of "Mad" Max Scherzer still seems to drift through Taylor Stadium. "A lot of people... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:54:00 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia approved an increase in funding for Job Point's affordable houses on Monday. Job... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:46:00 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
(CNN) -- Four attorneys general announced a proposed framework for a global settlement that could resolve lawsuits against five companies... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:16:38 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is back. Missouri and Kansas have agreed to play... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

MoDOT apologizes after editing 'Trump' from boy's photos
MoDOT apologizes after editing 'Trump' from boy's photos
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:14:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
COLUMBIA - A unanimous vote by the Columbia City Council Monday night decided School Resource Officers (SROs) will have another... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
12am 45°
1am 44°
2am 44°
3am 44°