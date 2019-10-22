Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1

ST LOUIS - The Blues get back on track Monday night against the Avalanche, snapping their four-game losing streak.

The Blues were first to score 10 minutes into the first period, as center Brayden Scheen scored, taking advantage of the power play and pushing the St Louis lead to 1-0.

The lead would not last long for the Blues as the Avalanche were able to score on their own power play, getting the goal from No. 29 Nathan MacKinnon, bringing the score level at 1-1.

The contest would remain tied until Blues' left winger David Perron scored to increase the lead to 2-1, early in the second period.

The lead for St Louis would increase later in the second period, as the Blues scored yet again, this time coming from alternate captain Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko was busy Monday night, assisting on the first two St Louis goals and scoring the third.

The 3-1 advantage for the Blues would hold for the remainder of the game, despite 8 shots on goal from the Avalanche in the third period alone, handing the Avalanche their first regulation loss of the season.

With this victory, the Blues move to 4-2-3 on the year.

The Blues will look to continue their winning ways against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, marking the fourth and final game of this current home-stand.