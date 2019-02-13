Blues Snap Losing Streak
St. Louis goalie Curtis Sanford racked up 34 saves to earn his third shutout of the season. The Blues had goals from Mike Sillinger, Vladimir Orszagh, Christian Backman and Petr Cajanek. The win was the Blues' first since a 4-1 victory over the Canucks on Jan. 2.
