Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1

ST. PAUL, MN - The Blues won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday evening, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in St. Paul.

The Blues were out-shot 33 to 26, but the play of Jordan Binnington rendered that meaningless. The only puck that got past him was a short-range stuff attempt by Marcus Foligno that found the back of the net; otherwise, the second-year goaltender was impeccable.

Offensively, St. Louis took advantage of some sloppy defense and goaltending from Minnesota. In the first period, Wild goalie Devin Dubnyk saved a slot shot, only for Jordan Kyrou to find the rebound, settle it, and shoot it through his glove side. Later that period, Brayden Schenn took advantage of a blue line turnover to extend the lead to 2-0.

Turnovers continued to plague the Wild throughout the game. Oskar Sundqvist was gifted a goal after Minnesota couldn't get the puck out in three chances and it found him wide open in front of the net. A short-handed goal in the third period sealed the game, and it sealed another day in the Central Division lead for the Blues.

St. Louis moved to three points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche and four ahead of the Dallas Stars, though Colorado and Dallas have games in hand - two for the former, one for the latter.

The Blues will look to extend their winning streak to five, when they head back home to face the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. The Blackhawks have lost eight of their last ten games, and have all but fallen out of the Western Conference playoff race.