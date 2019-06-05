Blues tie the Stanley Cup Final

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues tied the Stanley Cup Final on Monday with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

The win marked the first Stanley Cup Final win at home for the Blues in franchise history. The Blues won game one of this series in Boston.

The Blues got on the board early. Less than a minute into the game, Ryan O'Reilly scored on a wrap around from behind the net. However, Boston responded with another Charlie Coyle goal- his third of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Blues a 2-1 lead late in the first, scoring his 11th goal of the postseason. The game was tied up by the Bruins' Brandon Carlo in the second period.

O'Reilly proved to be the hero for the Blues, notching his second goal of the night and the game-winner for St. Louis halfway through the third period.

With the win, the series is now tied 2-2 and will shift back to Boston for game five on Thursday at 7 P.M.