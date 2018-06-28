Blues to start Allen in goal to open playoffs against Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are going with the hot hand in goal to start the playoffs, choosing rookie Jake Allen over veteran Brian Elliott.

The 24-year-old Allen was 5-1-1 with 1.32 goals against average and .950 save percentage in his last eight games.

Coach Ken Hitchcock informed Allen before practice Wednesday that he'd be playing Thursday in Game 1 of the Blues' opening round series against Minnesota.

Though the coach said he wanted to go with one goalie throughout the playoffs, he made no commitment to Allen beyond Game 1.

The 30-year-old Elliott was 26-14-3 with 2.26 goals-against average and five shutouts but played just twice in the final six games including the finale against Minnesota, a 4-2 victory.