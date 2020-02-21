Blues try to break the playoff ice against the Coyotes

Blues players celebrate after a goal

SAINT LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are trying to break the tension in the playoff race as they host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night.

The Blues have a record of 33-17-10 and are currently tied with the Dallas Stars for first in both the central division and the western conference and are ahead of the Colorado Avalanche by one point.

Depending on the outcome of tonight's game, the Blues can either stay atop the division with a win or an overtime loss as well as fall to third with a regulation loss.

The Coyotes are 30-25-8 and are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as they are tied in the wild card race with the Calgary Flames for the first wild card spot while currently holding the second wild card, and are a point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues are entering Thursday back in the win column as they shutout the New Jersey Devils 3-0 behind a pair of goals from Ivan Barbashev and a goal by Jaden Schwartz.

That game came after St. Louis had a season-worst five-game losing streak that allowed the Stars and Avalanche back into contention.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. C.T. at Enterprise Center.