Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from a tough Game 3 loss and took Game 4 of the Western Conference Final from the San Jose Sharks, 2-1. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and earned the win, while Ivan Barbashev and Tyler Bozak provided the goals for the Blues. Game 5 is set for Sunday in San Jose.