Blues win Game 7, advance to conference final

19 hours 39 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 11:06:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News
By: Isaac Jahns, KOMU 8 Sports Producer

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday night in Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-final.

St. Louis native Patrick Maroon scored the game-winning goal 5:50 into the second overtime period, with Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak assisting.

Vince Dunn scored the Blues' first goal in the first period.

Their opponent is still unknown. The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche will play Wednesday night to decide who advances to face the Blues.

The Blues last appeared in the conference final in 2016 against San Jose.

Residents say losing water due to landlord's late payment was "last straw"
Residents say losing water due to landlord's late payment was "last straw"
FULTON– People living in a Fulton trailer park woke up with no water Wednesday morning after the landlord missed his... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 Wednesday, May 08, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT May 08, 2019 in News

"I can't make this stuff up:" Sheriff says woman broke law twice at his office
"I can't make this stuff up:" Sheriff says woman broke law twice at his office
COLUMBIA - The Audrain County sheriff says a woman was arrested after committing not one, but two, felonies while sitting... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 Wednesday, May 08, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT May 08, 2019 in News

MACC: Woman briefly escapes in security department vehicle
MACC: Woman briefly escapes in security department vehicle
COLUMBIA - The security department at Moberly Area Community College says a naked woman who escaped from police custody and... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 Wednesday, May 08, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT May 08, 2019 in News

Foundation sues Lincoln University to retrieve more than $600,000
Foundation sues Lincoln University to retrieve more than $600,000
JEFFERSON CITY - The former Lincoln University Foundation says its lawsuit against the Lincoln University Board of Curators was a... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 Wednesday, May 08, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT May 08, 2019 in News

Bull captured in Mexico after damaging police car
Bull captured in Mexico after damaging police car
MEXICO - Police say a bull escaped a veterinary clinic Tuesday and damaged a police car before it was captured.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 Wednesday, May 08, 2019 9:25:00 AM CDT May 08, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood advocates host action day at the capitol
Planned Parenthood advocates host action day at the capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Planned Parenthood advocates will host a day of action at the state capitol Wednesday.  "It's a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 Wednesday, May 08, 2019 4:31:00 AM CDT May 08, 2019 in News

Former Columbia mayor reflects on sister city partnership
Former Columbia mayor reflects on sister city partnership
COLUMBIA - The delegation from Columbia’s sister city in Japan, Hakusan City, met with MU representatives and Columbia community members... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

Columbia finds alternate way to replace damaged stormwater and sewer pipes
Columbia finds alternate way to replace damaged stormwater and sewer pipes
COLUMBIA - Columbia Sewer and Stormwater Utilities demonstrated an alternate way to fix aging utility pipes. Repairs made with... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 7:41:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

Children break ground on the new Jefferson City Community Park
Children break ground on the new Jefferson City Community Park
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City broke ground on the city's new Community... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 7:02:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

SEMA says flooding in Missouri is in a period of stablization
SEMA says flooding in Missouri is in a period of stablization
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were given an update on the state of the flooding disaster that swept through Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 5:02:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One student dead, several injured in suburban Denver school shooting
UPDATE: One student dead, several injured in suburban Denver school shooting
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — One student is dead and several others have been injured in a shooting in Douglas... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 4:11:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

Columbia and Boonville's top students recognized statewide
Columbia and Boonville's top students recognized statewide
COLUMBIA - Several Boone County high school students joined others across the state in being... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 3:58:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

Tensions high as lawmakers discuss paying for bridge repairs
Tensions high as lawmakers discuss paying for bridge repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri might be taking $50 million from general revenue to pay for Rocheport I-70 bridge repair and... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

Jefferson City parking officer sues city for sexual harassment
Jefferson City parking officer sues city for sexual harassment
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who worked as a Jefferson City parking enforcement officer is accusing her former boss of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

Neighbor says proposed jail could be "death sentence" for nearby school
Neighbor says proposed jail could be "death sentence" for nearby school
CALLAWAY COUNTY - More people are speaking out against a proposed jail near the Missouri School for the Deaf. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News

High school coach arrested over student sex allegations
High school coach arrested over student sex allegations
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An assistant high school football coach in Springfield has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 9:29:00 AM CDT May 07, 2019 in Top Stories

Drug dealer sent to prison, must pay back $1.1 million
Drug dealer sent to prison, must pay back $1.1 million
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who was caught in 2018 with $900,000 has been sentenced to seven... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 9:22:00 AM CDT May 07, 2019 in News
