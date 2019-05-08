Blues win Game 7, advance to conference final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday night in Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-final.
St. Louis native Patrick Maroon scored the game-winning goal 5:50 into the second overtime period, with Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak assisting.
Vince Dunn scored the Blues' first goal in the first period.
Their opponent is still unknown. The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche will play Wednesday night to decide who advances to face the Blues.
The Blues last appeared in the conference final in 2016 against San Jose.
