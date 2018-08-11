Blumberg Off The Bench

Monday, August 06 2007

Paul Farmer and Holly Kronk are good golfers, but they realize some of us can use a lot of help on the links. Their idea could give them a foot-hold in the future of golfing success.

Farmer has a mind in constant motion.

"Everybody comes up with a nickname one of mine was Einstein because I always come up with ideas," said Paul Farmer, the co-inventor of The Pillar.

And one idea came from head to toe - it's the sole of a golf shoe he thinks will help golfers raise their level of play.

"I thought I'll make something that will force you to do what I want you to do. One night at the workbench in the garage this just kind of evolved. I took one backswing and my right leg just felt like it was in concrete. I didn't even take another backswing because it just felt so perfect," said Farmer.

The golfing perfection is called The Pillar.

"We went ahead and took the spiking system and just heightened it. So these are installed on the outside of the right foot," said Farmer.

Paul says his brother's poor play inspired the spikes, but anyone can use it.

"It keeps your knee in and when you go back you really feel the stretch right here," siad Holly Kronk, the other co-inventor of The Pillar.

Holly Kronk met Paul three years ago on the driving range.

"It really helps me to not overswing and try to get that little extra bit," said Kronk.

It's no stretch the couple could find fame in the future. They're on the Golf Channel show "Fore Inventors Only."

Out of more than 12-hundred inventions, theirs is one of 30 finalists for the title.

"A little bit of this is out of my hands I feel. I really feel we have the best product there as far as cost and the amount it can change a swing," said Farmer.

The estimated cost is between $20 and $50. They say they're in talks with a large manufacturer with the hope of getting The Pillar on the shelf in the next couple of months.

"We worked up some numbers on it and even if a small percentage of the population were to buy something like this it would be very big," said Kronk.

A big idea of big spikes, from the guy they call Einstein.

"I call him Spike now. That's his new nickname," said Kronk.

Farmer says the shoe corrects a problem about 90 percent of golfer have.

Farmer's lived in Columbia for about four years working with his brother at a home improvement company. Kronk works at Mizzou and is a biology student at Columbia College.

