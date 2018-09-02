Blunk Seeks Money For New Bill

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Governor Blunt wants about 4 million dollars to pay for examinations for rape victims under a new law aimed at better protecting victims of sexual assault. Blunt signed the bill in July. It includes a measure that makes the state rather than the victim pay for special medical exams after a reported rape. The exams cost about $1,100. Blunt says he will ask the legislature for 1.8 million dollars for the remaining 10 months of the current state fiscal year and 2.3 million dollars more for the following year.