Blunt and Carnahan Face Off In First Debate
KANSAS CITY- The two U.S. Senate hopefuls from Missouri faced off in their first debate at a Kansas City public T.V. station. The debate got heated at times. Carnahan opened by accusing Blunt of "giving special favors to his lobbyist friends."
Blunt retorted by saying Carnahan twists the truth.
The debate focused on federal spending and the health care overhaul.
The two clashed on several issues including earmarks or pork bills. Carnahan says she opposes earmarks, Blunt defended them, saying they're a way to make sure Missouri is getting it's share of federal money.
Blunt called for a repeal of the health care reform bill, Carnahan did not.
In fact, she accused him of opposing medicare program for seniors which Blunt denied. The candidates will meet tomorrow at the Lake of the Ozarks for their second and final debate before the November 2, election.
