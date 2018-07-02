Blunt and Nixon Still at Odds Over MOHELA Sale

JEFFERSON CITY - Despite what they view as interference by the attorney general, Governor Blunt and university and college presidents reaffirmed their stance on the MOHELA sale.

Nixon's threat of a lawsuit temporarily delayed Blunt's plan to sell student loan profits.

MOHELA sale supporters see profit and think Nixon's motives are political.

"He wants to deny this administration a very positive move that has a lot of bipartisan support and that will help the people of Missouri," said Peter Kinder, Missouri Lieutenant Governor.