Blunt Appoints Banker as UM Curator

JEFFERSON CITY - A longtime Columbia banker gets an appointment to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. Gov. Blunt's office said Wednesday he's naming Buford Fraser to the four-campus university system's governing board. Fraser is board chairman of Boone County National Bank and was the bank's CEO. Fraser, a Republican, has a bachelor's degree in business from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., and serves on its board of directors. Blunt's office said Fraser is active in community and university activities, including the Columbia campus' major fund-raising drive. Fraser replaces Tom Atkins, whose term expires Jan. 1. Fraser's appointment is subject to state Senate confirmation.