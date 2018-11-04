Blunt Appoints New St. Louis Election Board Chairperson

AP-MO--St.Louis-Election 08-30 0081 AP-MO--St. Louis-Election Board,0056 Blunt appoints new chair for St. Louis election board ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners has a new chairwoman. Governor Blunt today appointed 34-year-old attorney Kimberly Mathis to the post. She replaces Edward Martin Junior, who was recently named Blunt's chief of staff. The Missouri Senate must still confirm the appointment, which would run through January tenth, 2009. " (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-30-06 1416EDT