Blunt Backs Bill to Block Carbon Regulation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is channeling his frustration into legislation dealing with the EPA's proposal to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

The Republican senator from Missouri is sponsoring legislation with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, that attempts to block the power plant regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants by about one-third by 2030 and has proposed specific emission targets for each state.

The legislation would block the regulation until other entities certify that it won't increase power prices, reduce jobs, harm the economy and make electricity less reliable.

Blunt's legislation may not go far in the Democratic-led Senate. It's also unlikely to fare well with President Barack Obama, who supports the carbon regulations.