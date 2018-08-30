Blunt calls on VA secretary to resign after Disney comment

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is calling for Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald to resign.

Blunt on Tuesday said McDonald should step down after he compared wait times to receive VA health care to the hours people wait for rides at Disney theme parks.

McDonald told reporters on Monday that the VA should not use wait times as a measure of success because Disney doesn't either.

Republican lawmakers slammed the comment. Blunt described the statement as "right out of Never Never Land."

Blunt is up for re-election and faces Democratic challenger Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

McDonald took office two years ago amid a scandal over chronically long wait times and reports that as many as 40 patients died while awaiting care at the Phoenix VA hospital.