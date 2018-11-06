Blunt Challenges Corps' River Plan

Blunt said today his aides and Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's office are exploring the possibility of filing a lawsuit to head off the manmade rises. He also warned farmers and riverside towns to prepare for higher water this spring. The Corps plan calls for releases from upstream reservoirs in March and May to help restore an endangered fish, the pallid sturgeon. But the releases will take place only if a lingering drought leaves enough water in the reservoir system. Current forecasts show enough storage capacity for the releases to occur. Environmental groups support the plan. Blunt said the Corps has not analyzed the full impact of the releases.