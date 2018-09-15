Blunt Creates E-mail System

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt is directing his administration to create a permanent e-mail retention system that he says goes beyond legal requirements. Blunt announced today that every e-mail in all of state government will be retained automatically and permanently, and will be open for public inspection, except where "legal and privacy concerns apply." The announcement comes as Blunt has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after disclosing the administration was deleting certain internal office e-mails.