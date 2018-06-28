Blunt Denies Mansion Money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt's campaign is denying that it used the Governor's Mansion for fundraising -- even though its own finance report seems to suggest otherwise. Blunt's reports to the Missouri Ethics Commission show payments of about $20,000 to the Missouri Mansion Preservation group for what are described as "fundraiser expenses." The Mansion Preservation organization coordinates events and helps pay for decorations at the governor's official state house. The group's director says political fundraising is off limits. A spokesman for Blunt says an accounting firm mischaracterized the expenses. He says the campaign will file amended reports that show the payments as "event expenses."