Blunt Encourages Lightbulb Efficiency

Blunt held a news conference outside a hardware store in Jefferson City to promote the use of compact fluorescent bulbs. The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance says such bulbs use 75% less energy than a traditional light bulb, last up to ten times longer and are better for the environment. Blunt bought some of the bulbs to use in the Governor's Mansion and said he has encouraged state agencies to also find ways to conserve energy, including using the bulbs.