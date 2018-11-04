Blunt Gains GOP Leadership Role

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Blunt has been tapped for a leadership role in the Republican Governors' Association. The group last week chose Missouri's chief executive as vice chairman. Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue was chosen as chairman. Blunt has attended several RGA events since being elected in 2004. The trips let governors spend time with one another as well as with top donors to the association that helps pay for their elections. Democrats have a similar group. In 2004, the RGA spent about $2.6 million on behalf of Blunt, the second highest of any gubernatorial candidate.