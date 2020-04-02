Blunt, Hawley join bipartisan effort to help rural hospitals

DC —Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley joined a bipartisan group of 121 members of Congress in sending a letter to the Trump administration in calling for immediate assistance to rural hospitals and clinics.

The letter asked Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar to use funding included in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to sustain rural health providers. The act included $100 billion to reimburse health providers for costs associated with responding to COVID-19.

“It is important that these funds are provided to rural providers because the decision to cease performing elective procedures and seeing non-urgent patients can affect rural hospitals more significantly because they have smaller population bases and smaller financial margins,” Blunt said in a statement.