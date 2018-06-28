Blunt Helps Budding Vets

The Vet School is celebrating the law which creates a student loan program for students who specialize in large animal medicine. The governor took care of some final business before taking a few days off at the Lake of the Ozarks.

His business began with agriculture.

"Agriculture is obviously a vital part of our State's economy and cultural heritage, and for continued prosperity of our farms, we need large animal veterinarians," said Gov. Matt Blunt.

MU is producing more veterinarians than ever before. However, not enough of them are practicing large animal medicine, which is essential to the state's largest industry, agriculture.

"A lot of students that apply for vet school are coming from an urban background, and they are naturally attracted to the small animals," Ronald Cott, Associate Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Farmers across the state hope that the new law encourages new students to specialize in large animal medicine, which is especially importnat considering that many of the large animal vets in the state are getting close to retirement.

"This will encourage the college and those associated with the agricultural industry in the state of Missouri to identify and help recruit students that can fulfill a special need for agricultural needs of the state," said Cott.

Six students each year will qualify for the loan program. Incentives will go to those who graduate and practice large animal medicine in underserved areas across the state. The governor signed 7 bills in all today, including the student loan program. The other six bills the governor signed range from giving pharmacists permission to give vaccines to providing consumer protection for home buyers.