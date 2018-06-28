Blunt Honors Servicemen, Other Volunteers

"On this day, let us offer to them, let us offer to those brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines our thanks. On this day, let us remember the victims of Sept. 11," Blunt said.

Blunt said it's time to recognize changes America has made to improve national security and emergency response. Blunt said five years ago, America wasn't ready for such a tragedy. But, now Americans can see improvements.

"I think it's opened a lot of eyes, and...Uh, the fire service I know is a little bit better prepared to deal with those types of emergencies," said bagpipe player Mike Schultz.

Americans can only hope another 9/11 tragedy will never occur, but Blunt hopes that lack of preparations will no longer be an issue.