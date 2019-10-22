Blunt Invites Illinois Governor to Meet about Bridge
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's governor has invited his Illinois counterpart, Rod Blagojevich, to meet with him on several topics, including how to pay for a new Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis. Matt Blunt says he'd like to chat with Blagojevich about regional concerns that also include job creation and renewable fuel production. Blunt says that by working together, the two states can address issues and identify mutually beneficial solutions. A Blagojevich spokesman says the invitation hasn't yet been accepted. Officials from the two states disagree on how to pay for the billion dollar bridge. Missouri leaders want to charge tolls, something Illinois won't endorse.
