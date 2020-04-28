Blunt Invites Nixon for Sit-Down on Taum Sauk Case

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Wednesday, May 09 2007 May 9, 2007 Wednesday, May 09, 2007 6:46:47 PM CDT May 09, 2007 in News
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Governor Blunt and Attorney General Jay Nixon will hold a sit-down meeting in the governor's office to try and reach a final settlement offer over the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse. Blunt sent Nixon a letter Wednesday requesting the meeting. A Nixon spokesman says the attorney general will accept the offer, although a date has not been set. Both Nixon and Blunt said they hoped the meeting would lead to a final offer to present to Ameren U.E. The utility company owns the Taum Sauk reservoir and plans to rebuild the facility and clean up damage from the collapse. Ameren spokesman Tim Fox says the company is hopeful the meeting might lead to a unified settlement offer from the state.

