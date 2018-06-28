Blunt, Kander tout strong fundraising in Missouri Senate bid

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Democratic challenger Jason Kander both are touting strong fundraising quarters heading into the final four months of the campaign.

Blunt released figures Tuesday showing his re-election campaign raised nearly $2.4 million from April through June and spent about $1 million.

Kander, who is secretary of state, raised nearly $1.8 million during that time and spent more than $720,000.

Kander's campaign said that was the most he raised in any three-month period. Blunt's fundraising nearly doubled what he took in the previous quarter.

Blunt ended the reporting period with $6.8 million in his campaign account; Kander had $3.8 million.

Both candidates first must clear August primaries before they could face each other in the November general election.