Blunt Names St. Louis Area Businessman to Conservation Commission

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt names a St. Louis area businessmen to the Missouri Conservation Commission. Don Johnson of Festus was appointed today to the four-person panel that oversees the state Department of Conservation. Johnson is the vice president of human resources at Cequel III Suddenlink Communications. He also is president of the Conservation Federation of Missouri. The 60-year-old Johnson says he has been interested in the outdoors since he began going on fishing trips with his father at age three. He replaces Cynthia Metcalfe of St. Louis, whose term on the commission expired June 30th.