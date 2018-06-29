Blunt Names Workforce Director

According to the press release, the Office of Supplier and Workforce Diversity, created in 2005, actively promotes diversity within the state government and works to improve the opportunities for women and minorities to access state employment opportunities and state contracts. The office serves as a resource to improve business and economic opportunities for Missouri's women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

Ms. McCormick Franks will be part of the governor's senior staff. In the press release, Blunt says: "I look forward to working with Angel to enhance opportunities for diverse businesses in our state. As director I know Angel will work to ensure state contracts reflect the presence and capability of businesses owned by women and minorities in Missouri."