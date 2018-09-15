Blunt, Nixon Report Sizable Fundraising Periods

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Blunt's campaign says the Republican governor raised more than a million dollars during the past three months. Nixon's campaign says the Democratic attorney general raised more than $622,000 during that same time. As of the end of September, Blunt's campaign said it had $6 million on hand while Nixon's campaign said it had $2.7 million on hand. That gap could shrink if the Missouri Ethics Commission decides the candidates must return donations they received earlier this year in excess of Missouri's contribution limits.