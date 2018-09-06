Blunt: No Winners in Federal Budget Dispute

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says there were no winners in the dispute that led to the 16-day partial shutdown of the federal government.



Blunt was the lone Republican in Missouri's congressional delegation to vote Wednesday for compromise legislation that ended the shutdown and avoided a debt default.



But he said Thursday the dispute damaged the public's confidence in government. He also says the government continues to spend and borrow too much -- issues he says must still be addressed.



All six Missouri Republicans in the House voted against the legislation. Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and the state's two House Democrats voted for it.



The measure funds the government through Jan. 15 and allows the government to borrow normally through Feb. 7.