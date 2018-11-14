Blunt Outlines Goals as Deadline Nears

Blunt said he wants lawmakers to pass an ethanol requirement for most Missouri gasoline. He also wants tougher sentences for people who commit sex crimes against children. His two other goals include restrictions on using eminent domain to take private property and a spending plan for the proceeds of a potential college loan sale. Blunt has threatened to call a special session if the eminent domain bill does not reach his desk. This legislative session ends May 12.