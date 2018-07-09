Blunt Pardons Turkey

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gobbles the turkey has gotten a gubernatorial pardon. Governor Matt Blunt ceremoniously spared one of Missouri's 21 million turkeys from the dinner table Tuesday as a good-will gesture for Thanksgiving. The president typically does something similar each year. But Blunt's staff believes this is the first time a Missouri governor has pardoned a turkey. Blunt used the occasion to highlight Missouri's rank as the fifth-leading turkey producer. The turkey was named in an Internet vote. Gobbles is to live out the rest of his life at a farm near Weston.