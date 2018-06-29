Blunt Picks New UM Curator

Fraser is currently the board chairman of Boone County National Bank. He's a Republican with a bachelor's degree in business from Benedictine College in Kansas. He serves on that college's board of directors. Blunt's office says Fraser is active in the community and university activities, including Mizzou's major fundraising drive.

Fraser will need to be confirmed by the state senate. If approved, he would replace Thomas Atkins whose term expires at start of the next year.