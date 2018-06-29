Blunt Plans To Appoint New Judge

AP-MO--Right Now,Latest Missouri news:SCHOOL FUNDING State says it is exceeding school spending requirement JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- State attorneys say Missouri is far exceeding a constitutional requirement for public school spending. That's the key assertion as a judge tries to wrap up one lingering aspect of a so-far unsuccessful lawsuit by schools. The suing school districts claimed Missouri is violating its constitution by not providing schools enough money and distributing money unfairly. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan ruled against almost all of their claims last month. But he called attorneys back to his courtroom yesterday. He wants additional arguments on whether the state is meeting a constitutional requirement to dedicate at least 25 percent of state revenue to public schools.CHILD KILLED NEW: Shannon County man accused in child's death SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A 30-year-old Shannon County man is accused of killing his girlfriend's 5-year-old son. Richard Holland of Eminence is charged with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of Jeremiah Hughes. The boy died yesterday at a hospital in Springfield. He had been there for a week after Shannon County emergency workers found him unconscious with severe injuries. Holland told investigators he was caring for the boy when he fell on the floor and hit his head. He also said the boy later tripped and hit his head on a door. A doctor said the boy's injuries indicated he had been shaken and thrown violently.ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION-MO. Missouri's illegal immigration battle fought on two fronts ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Battles over the issue of illegal immigration were waged on two fronts yesterday in Missouri. In Clayton, a judge heard yet another case against the St. Louis suburb Valley Park's effort to crack down on business owners who hire illegal immigrants. The judge did not issue a ruling. Critics say the town should be fined or the mayor imprisoned because the new law is virtually identical to a law that the judge struck down in March. Meanwhile, Governor Blunt was in Hannibal to say he will support any town or law enforcement agency that wants to apply for federal training to control illegal immigration. Blunt already ordered Highway Patrol agents to get the training.FIRED DEPUTIES NEW: 6 Jefferson County deputies fired HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) -- Six Jefferson County sheriff's officers were fired for their involvement in a bar brawl. Sheriff Glenn Boyer says the actions of the deputies were in gross violation of the department's standards of conduct. He did not identify the deputies who were fired and says a criminal investigation continues. The deputies are accused of assaulting an employee and the owner of a bar in House Springs earlier this month. Bar employees say the fight started near the bathroom between two women, one of whom was one of the fired sheriff's department officers. The bar owner says the off-duty officers were escorted out of the bar, but returned a short time later.SUSPECTS JUMP Suspects jump from Lewis and Clark Viaduct KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A man and woman who were being chased by police were seriously injured after jumping off an Interstate 70 viaduct. The chase began in Kansas City, Kansas, when police spotted a car that was reported stolen. The two people got out of the car and went over the side of the bridge, falling 40 feet or more to the ground below. It isn't known whether the two were suspects in the stolen-car case. The woman reportedly has life-threatening injuries.BLUNT APPOINTMENT Blunt appoints Lawson to Greene County court JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt plans to appoint a Springfield lawyer to fill a vacancy on the Greene County Circuit Court. Bob Lawson Jr. is a Republican who is a partner at Blackwell Sanders. He will replace Judge J. Miles Sweeney, who resigned.IRONS-FRAUD Floyd Irons pleads guilty to federal fraud charges ST. LOUIS (AP) -- One of the most successful high school basketball coaches in Missouri history is pleading guilty to fraud charges. Floyd Irons entered the plea in federal court in connection with real estate purchases he made in 2005. He could face up to 30 years in prison. A co-defendant, restaurateur John Mineo Junior, also pleaded guilty. Irons spent 33 years at Vashon High School in St. Louis, leading the boys team to 10 state championships. He was forced out in 2006 after an internal audit of the school alleged money had been mismanaged. The mortgage fraud charges are unrelated to Irons' work in the school district. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-21-07 0301CDT