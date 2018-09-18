Blunt praises Brownback nomination for religious freedom ambassador

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, on Thursday, praised the announcement that President Trump intends to nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as the Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom at the State Department.

Brownback has scheduled a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for his expected departure from the governor's office. In a tweet Wednesday, Brownback said he was honored "to serve such an important cause."

Blunt, along with nine other Republican colleagues, sent a letter to President Trump in February urging him to fill the position within the State Department.

“Our nation was founded on the principle of religious liberty, and we have a unique responsibility to protect and promote that fundamental freedom throughout the world,” Blunt said. “The appointment of an Ambassador-at-Large sends a clear message to those who are struggling to secure their religious freedom that we stand with them, and it will be a priority in our foreign policy.

Blunt noted Brownback's previous experience on the Foreign Relations Committee.

"I urge my colleagues to quickly confirm this nomination, and I look forward to working with Gov. Brownback and the president to defend religious liberty at home and abroad,” Blunt said.

