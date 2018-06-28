Blunt Promotes European Trade

The trip is slotted for March 17 through April 2. It is being financed by the the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit group created to supplement state efforts to attract business. Several Missouri businesses who will be joining Blunt in some of the meetings. Anheuser Busch, Centene, Pfizer and the Coalition for Life and Plant Sciences have signed on to the trip. Blunt also plans to take some vacation time, and first lady Melanie Blunt is scheduled to join him at the end of the trip.