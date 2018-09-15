Blunt Proposes More Money for Math and Science

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt is proposing extra money for getting students and teachers focused on math and science. Blunt plans to unveil his budget to legislators Wednesday night. But he offered some details on education today -- about $4 million dedicated to math and science efforts. Blunt is proposing $2.9 million to expand the e-Mints program to 100 additional classrooms across the state. The program incorporates the Internet and other technology into class work. Already more than 500 schools use it. Blunt also wants to spend $1 million on after-school programs focused on math, science and health, and funds to cover part of students' costs to take Advanced Placement math and science tests.